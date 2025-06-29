Police are investigating Kneecap and Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury comments

Avon and Somerset Police are reviewing comments made by bands Bob Vylan and Kneecap during their performances at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

London punk duo Bob Vylan, who took to the stage ahead of Kneecap, prompted chants of “Free, Free Palestine” and “Death, Death to the IDF” during their set.

Irish rap trio Kneecap also addressed political issues during their set. Band member Naoise Ó Cairealláin – known on stage as Moglai Bap – took aim at prime minister Keir Starmer, saying: “The prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

Police say they are reviewing footage and statements to determine whether any criminal offences occurred.

“We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon," Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement on social media.

"Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation."

A government spokesperson said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan’s performance.

They continued: “We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

“The Culture Secretary has spoken to the BBC Director General to seek an urgent explanation about what due diligence it carried out ahead of the Bob Vylan performance, and welcomes the decision not to re-broadcast it on BBC iPlayer.”

A BBC spokesperson said: "Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive. During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand."

