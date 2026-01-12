Leonardo DiCaprio's roast gets biggest laugh at the Golden Globes

Leonardo DiCaprio found himself at the centre of the Golden Globes’ biggest laugh thanks to host Nikki Glaser.

During her opening monologue, Glaser took aim at the actor’s well-documented famously youthful dating history, before apologising to the actor, joking that audiences know very little about him beyond it.

“We don’t know anything else about him,” she quipped, sending the room into fits of laughter.

Cameras cut to DiCaprio grinning and applauding as the joke landed. The line quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, with viewers praising Glaser’s sharp delivery and DiCaprio’s good-natured reaction to the roast.

