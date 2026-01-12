The Golden Globes is one of the most unapologetically over-the-top nights in Hollywood - there's expensive champagne on the table, millions of dollars worth of diamonds round the necks of the nominees, and there's always a slap-up dinner to match.

For the third year in a row, Nobu Matsuhisa, the chef behind the iconic Nobu chain, has been at the heart of the menu.

The incredibly-presented trays were filled with some of the restaurant's most-loved dishes, including its signature yellowtail jalapeño, a caviar pot, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a trio of nigiri (Japanese sea bream, salmon and tuna), and fan-favourite miso black cod.

The dinner ended with a matcha cake featuring a gold Nobu coin.

It would be worth going for the food alone, if you ask us.

However, not everyone was left impressed - with social media users quick to point out that when you've got a long night of awards to listen to, the spread might not suffice.

"Oh they’ll be starving again", one person wrote.

"After the show ends", another added alongside a photo of a McDonald's meal.

"This is all they let you eat FOR HOURS? like the red carpet is still happening, it’s a very long ceremony, not even some breadsticks so you don’t spend hours just watching and clapping?", a third wrote, before doubling-down and adding: "It would be gone in 30 mins max".

Someone else chimed in: "Looks yummy but this would not fill me up."

However, others defended the food, vowing that Nobu "does sushi right", and that while it may look minimal all on one bento-style plate, it's technically five courses worth.

Well, thankfully if you were concerned for the stomachs of the A-listers in attendance, other behind-the-scenes photos show that there was another backstage room dedicated to a buffet-style spread from the restaurant, that attendees could get up and visit should they feel a little peckish.

Plus, if you want to try the menu for yourself, the restaurant is serving up the same dishes for those *ahem* not quite famous enough to make the guest list, across this week for $125.

Sold.

