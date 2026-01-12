As if you needed more proof of Kylie Jenner's impact, she's become the most-talked-about star at the Golden Globes 2026 - and she wasn't even nominated.

The reality star-meets-business mugul joined boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, who did take home the Best Actor gong; with the 'it' couple of the moment turning heads for all the right reasons during the ceremony.

Throughout the night, she was pictured with the likes of Ariana Grande, and Chalamet's Marty Supreme co-star, Odessa A'zion.

While the 28-year-old didn't appear on the red carpet, she did give us a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready in her incredible, gold custom Ashi Studio gown.

Here's what Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes prep looked like...

It started with an ice bath

Earlier in the day, Kylie posted a TikTok of her skin prep for the night, alongside long-time makeup artist, Ariel Tejada - who was urging her to dunk her face in a bowl of ice water.

While there's no scientific proof that the hack does anything major, it's a popular choice for those looking for an instant red carpet glow, as it can reduce facial inflammation and puffiness.





@kyliejenner The things Ariel makes me do





Stormi joined in

Later in the clip, we see her seven-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, sat in the makeup chair having her blush done, because Kylie was, as Ariel puts it, "taking too long".

The product used looks like Kylie Cosmetics Lip and Cheek Glow Balm - and Kylie herself was later seen sporting a flushed cheek to match.

A full makeup breakdown hasn't been released just yet, but she's known for wearing her own brand to events.

The details behind the dress

Kylie wore a custom, gold Ashi Studio hourglass gown embellished with thousands of sequins and draped shoulder straps, styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist.

It's not her first time in Ashi Studio either, having worn a black and grey corset-dress by the brand for the 2024 Academy Awards.

The Saudi Arabian designer based in France is making an increasing number of appearances on red carpets, with Cara Buono and Millie Bobby Brown sporting ensembles from the brand for the Stranger Things 5 premiere.

@kyliejenner new scent new me @Kylie Cosmetics

She wore her new Cosmic fragrance

Awards season has come just in time for the business mogul's new Cosmic fragrance launch; an intense version of her signature scent housed in a red bottle.

Just before heading off to the Golden Globes, Jenner shared a clip of her dousing herself in the fragrance to the tune of Britney Spears' 'Piece Of Me'.

With only a few weeks to go until the Oscars, it's time to get your predictions in now.

