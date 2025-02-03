Grammys 2025: 7 of the most important speeches from the biggest night in music

The 2025 Grammys were as big as ever, and the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter took home some of the most coveted awards of the evening.

There were major performances by Benson Boone and Shakira - while Kanye West and Bianca Censori didn't even make it inside - having reportedly been removed for turning up uninvited and naked (no, really).

But it wasn't over until Beyoncé shattered records once again, and thanks to her three awards from last night (Album Of The Year, Country Album Of The Year, Country Duo/Group Performance), she's now got 35 Grammys under her belt - making her the biggest winner of all time.

And while many were expecting artists to give their usual speeches thanking their fans, labels and families for helping them get to their position, this year's Grammys acknowledged a lot more current issues, including life under Trump's administration, and record labels needing to do better for the artists that are signed by them.

Here were some of the most moving speeches of the evening...

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga took home a Grammy alongside Bruno Mars for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Die With a Smile', and used her speech to address the erasure of transgender people in the USA, after Trump signed and executive order stating there would only be two recognised genders.

“I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible,” she told the audience. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you."

Chappell Roan

Before even making it inside the Grammys, Chappell Roan hit the red carpet and gave interviews with the press, where she used her voice to also send love to the LGBT+ community.

"Trans people have always existed and they will forever exist", she said into the microphone. "I would not be here without trans girls, so just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you, and I'm trying my best to really stand up for you."

Chappell Roan, (again)

Later in the evening, Chappell Roan accepted the award for 'Best New Artist', and used her official speech in front of the biggest faces in music to call for better treatment of up-and-coming artists.

“I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor,” she began.

“When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance. It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system, and so dehumanized to not have health [insurance]."

She added: "If my label would have prioritized artists’ health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a liveable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

Doechii

Doechii became the third woman in history to win a Grammy for 'Best Rap Album' with her album, 'Alligator Bites Never Heal', and she used her speech to inspire other Black women to follow their dreams.

The other two women to have ever won are Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

She told the crowd: “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible."

Shakira

After Trump's return to office, the president made his feelings about immigration (and what he plans to do about it) clear to the people of America.

However, a lot of the country's music scene is built on immigration, and Shakira took a moment to acknowledge its importance during her speech as she won 'Best Latin Pop Album'.

She began her speech by dedicating the win to “all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country”.

“You’re loved, you’re worth it, and I will always fight with you,” she stated. “To all of those women who work really hard everyday to provide for their families, you are the true she-wolfs.”

She added: "Latinos, we are an unstoppable force. I will not tire of fighting with them and for them."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has finally got an Album Of The Year win under her belt for 'Cowboy Carter' - after winning 34 other Grammys, and being nominated for several others.

But she started her speech by shouting out the firefighters for "keeping us safe" following the devastation of the LA fires, that saw thousands lose their homes.

"I just feel full and very honored," she said after thanking the firefighters. "It's been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work."

Alicia Keys

Also touching on Trump's remarks about diversity and inclusion, Alicia Keys took to the Grammys stage to accept the 'Global Impact' award, and spoke of the importance of uniting people through music, no matter their background.

"This is not the time to shut down a diversity of voices," Keys said. "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift. The more voices, the more powerful the sound." She closed her speech with a rousing message: "This room is unstoppable, powerful—it's uniqueness at its finest."

