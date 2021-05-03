It’s no secret that the healthcare system in the US is immensely flawed.

It’s mired in bureaucracy, confusing, expensive if you’re insured, and even more expensive if you aren’t.

Now a comedian has conjured up a perfect but devastating analogy to describe the unjust system - comparing it to the violent video game Grand Theft Auto.

While the New Zealand comedian Tim Batt is already popular over seas, he’s now being noticed in the US for his November 2020 standup skit where he roasts the healthcare system.

“Grand Theft Auto is a game based on you murdering people and stealing property, but in GTA, if you get too injured the game will put you in a nearby hospital, patch you up, take five percent of your income and put you back on the street in full health,” Batt said.

“In real America, if you get hospitalized, the hospital will probably get you addicted to pain killers and then take you to court for every cent you’re worth.”

He’s not not wrong. Medical bills are reported to be the number one cause of US bankruptcies, with one study claiming that 62.1% of all bankruptcies were caused by medical issues.

“Grand Theft Auto has more progressive healthcare system than the United States of America,” he added.

Recorded on November 7, 2020 at The Civic in Auckland, New Zealand, Batt’s comedy skit was a part of Best Foods Comedy Gala, which is a comedy festival in New Zealand. The portion of Batt’s skit immediately went viral after Mother Jones Editor-In-Chief, Clara Jeffrey posted a clip of it on her Twitter.

In addition to his unapologetically humorous standup, Batt cohosts a podcast called The Worst Idea of All Time that has received over 14 million downloads so far.