Green Day appears to have seen the funny side regarding Charli XCX's controversy after she wore a sash that said“Miss Should Be Headliner” for Coachella.

(And of course, she's already shared her reaction on social media.)

The British singer who performed on the main stage for the two Saturdays at the music festival from 7:20 pm until 8:15 pm, just before headliners Green Day, as the band's set time was from 9:05 pm to 10:45 pm.

But when the Coachella set times were revealed ahead of the festival, there was some online discourse as to whether Charli, who has had a massive year with her dance pop album Brat, should've been given the headline spot due to its recent cultural impact.

Then, Charli was spotted wearing a white dress with a sash that read: "Miss Should Be Headliner" at her Coachella week one afterparty. This further fueled buzz around the topic and angered some Green Day fans who thought she was having a dig at the rock band.

"Mark my words, Charli XCX will regret pissing off us Green Day fans!" one Green Day fan wrote.

Another person said: "You have to be terminally online to think she should be a headliner over Green Day…and I like Charli."

Despite Green Day and Charli fans being at each other's throats online, it seems there's no bad blood between the two artists.

Last night, when Green Day performed "Hitchin’ a Ride", lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told the audience that he “has an idea”.

That's when he then asked a fan could “borrow” their cap with the promise to return it.

The cap was the iconic Brat lime green of Charl's album cover, and also had the word ‘brat’ embellished on it.





@andiemn__ Brat Summer for everyone #coachella #charlixcx #greenday





At one point in the second weekend, Green Day drummer Tré Cool poked fun at Charli's "Miss Should Be Headliner” sash and made one of his own out of toilet roll, which read "Actual Headliner" in a cheeky response to the playful beef, and the snap was taken and shared by Cool's wife Sara Rose Lipert on Instagram.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Charli responded to a repost of the photo by a Green Day fan account with just one word - "obsessed."

The Von Dutch singer's response has caused a lot of reaction on social media, with some confusion as to whether she's saying she's "obsessed" with the photo or saying Green Day is "obsessed" with her.

One person said: "I can't tell whether she's saying SHE'S obsessed or she's calling THEM obsessed."









"Everyone reading this as if she's saying that they're obsessed dpmo," a second person wrote.









A third person commented: "Everyone acting stupid as if she clearly doesn’t mean I’M obsessed ??"









Although they don't need to "work it out on the remix" like Charli did with Lorde, fans of both artists are hoping for a future music collaboration.

"The concept of Charli and Green Day working it out on the remix…….." one person posted.





A second added: "And when we get a Green Day and Charli XCX collab, then what??"





"Green day x charli collab next," a third person replied.

Elsewhere, every artist Charli XCX shouted out at the end of her Coachella weekend 2 set - but what does it mean? and is Brat summer officially over? Charli XCX teases new era at Coachella

