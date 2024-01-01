Green Day released 'American Idiot' in 2004 but now 20 years later they have changed the lyrics to reflect the current political climate in the United States.

Previously the second verse of the song went: "Well, maybe I’m the f****t, America/ I’m not a part of a redneck agenda/ Now everybody, do the propaganda/And sing along to the age of paranoia."

But during their performance at Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC the punk band changed the lyrics to: "Well, maybe I’m the f****t, America/ I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda/ Now everybody, do the propaganda/ And sing along to the age of paranoia."

Green Day are famously critical of US politics and the Republican Party and will likely have more material to work with this year as Donald Trump gears up for a second bid to become president.

