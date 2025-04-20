Charli XCX performed on the Coachella main stage last night and has been keeping fans on their toes as to what they can expect next after the cultural juggernaut of Brat Summer.

"Does this mean that Brat summer is finally over?" the screen read, during the outro of her weekend one performance last week, where she brought out Troye Sivan and Lorde as surprise musical guests.

It continued: "Idk? Maybe? Yes coz duh it was already over like last year. Wait...was it? No??? I don't know who I am if it's over?? F***. Wait...I remembered...I'm Charli...and honestly I just want this moment to last forever. Please don't let it be over."

During weekend two, Charli had Addison Rae as her surprise guest, where they sang the "Von Dutch" remix. The British singer also delighted fans by performing "party 4 u", which recently had a viral moment on TikTok.

For her final Coachella outro, Charli showed her love for her fellow artists as she gave them a shout-out and declared it's their summer.

.

The name flicked on and off screen pretty quickly, so here is a rundown of all the artists who got a mention - but what does this mean?

Fans have been speculating that Charli is perhaps passing the torch on to other artists who have projects coming out this summer, e.g. Addison Rae's debut album is coming out on June 6, and Lorde's new song "What Was That?" is coming out soon (TBC).

Here are all the artists who were mentioned, ranging from musicians, filmmakers and creatives:

Addison Rae

Lorde

Pink Pantheress

Haim

Aidan Zamiri

Young Lean,

Ethel Cain,

Cronenberg,

Kali Uchis,

Pulp,

Sean Price Williams,

Perfume Genius,

Rosalia,

Ari Aster,

Koganada,

Caroline,

PTA,

Joachim Trier,

These New Puritans,

Hailey Benton Gates,

Turnstile,

A$AP Rocky,

Aronofsky,

Blood Orange

Bon Iver,

Celine Song.

