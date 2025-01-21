Gregg Wallace announces new career change following MasterChef controversy

Former MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace has stepped into a new venture following his departure from the popular BBC show.

Wallace, 60, was hit with sexual misconduct allegations last year – claims of which he categorically denies. In a statement by the BBC at the time, Wallace's legal team said: "It is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature."

Now the presenter has made a return in a different sector with the launch of "healthy" microwave meals through his firm, GreggWallace.Health.

Speaking about the venture in November, Wallace wrote: "I have been working for quite a while now on frozen ready meals from the GreggWallace.health range of recipes... Let's see how we get on. I have managed to have some time at home and did some cooking. It's a habit I want to get back into – cooking for the family once a week is something that I really enjoy.

He continued: "All our meals are frozen and shipped via DPD AM Delivery Service. They will arrive frozen or within the correct temperatures to transfer straight into your freezer unless otherwise stated in product descriptions."

Elsewhere, former I'm a Celebrity star and columnist Grace Dent replaced Wallace on MasterChef. She told This Morning at the time: "I am absolutely over the moon. Honestly, I’m already drunk on power."

"It’s one of the most wonderful shows on British TV and, when you go out into the public, you feel that warmth," she continued. "You can’t eat anywhere in privacy ever again. You can’t even go into a supermarket without people looking in your trolley (saying) 'I can’t believe she’s bought that.'"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.