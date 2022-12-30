'Greta sends her regards': Twitter reacts after Andrew Tate 'arrested in Romania'

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Romania, and the internet is stunned.

The shock development comes after he spent weeks in the headlines, culminating in a high-profile Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said that two British citizens, as well as two Romanians, were being held for 24 hours.

They will be questioned as part of an investigation into women allegedly being lured into marriages, abused, then coerced into performing in exploitative videos.

A local TV channel later aired unverified footage of Tate being removed from a building by armed officers, and placed into a waiting van.

Particular attention has been paid to luxury vehicles on site, according to Antenna 3 CNN, and a police trailer is at the location.

Online, many people made reference to the 2017 episode of Game of Thrones in which Jamie Lannister serves Olenna Tyrell a glass of poison for her to drink.

Before taking a sip, Tyrell says to Lannister, "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me," referring to the murder of Jamie and Cersei Lannister's child, King Joffrey Lannister.

References to the moment are sometimes made when someone orchestrates another's downfall, or when someone may be reveling in the fall of an enemy.

In this instance, Greta.

Others referenced the infamous Red Wedding scene in Game of Thrones, during which Roose Bolton told Robb Stark: "The Lannisters send their regards" as he stabbed the former King in the North through the heart. The term is used in a similar way to the Tyrell line.

Some have speculated that a pizza chain's logo - seen on a pie served to him in his smug clapback video to Greta - actually gave away his location to police.





In April, cops raided Tate’s Romania home as part of a human trafficking investigation, amid reports a woman was being held at the Tates’s home.



In an Instagram photo uploaded after the raid, Andrew Tate appeared to address the allegations, writing in a caption, “Officer...l think we can all agree that b****es love to lie.”

