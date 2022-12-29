21 of the funniest memes about Andrew Tate getting 'owned' by Greta Thunberg

There might only be a few days left of 2022 but Greta Thunberg has arguably come up with the 'tweet of the year' in the dying embers of December with her brutal put down of controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

On Wednesday, former kickboxer Tate tried to provoke the Swedish climate change activist by bragging about how many cars he owns as well as asking the 19-year-old for her email address so he could send her a 'complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.'

Thunberg, who has a history of not missing the chance to roast egotistical men on social media who dare come for her replied with: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

Needless to say, it ended badly for him as Thunberg's response quickly went viral and at the time of writing has received more than two million likes on Twitter.

Tate spent around 10 hours trying to conjure up a response to Thunberg and it essentially boiled down to 'I know you are but what am I?'

Regardless, Tate has found himself being completely torn to shreds on Twitter, with hundreds of memes now popping up about his bizarre conflict with Thunberg.

