21 of the funniest memes about Andrew Tate getting 'owned' by Greta Thunberg

There might only be a few days left of 2022 but Greta Thunberg has arguably come up with the 'tweet of the year' in the dying embers of December with her brutal put down of controversial influencer Andrew Tate.
On Wednesday, former kickboxer Tate tried to provoke the Swedish climate change activist by bragging about how many cars he owns as well as asking the 19-year-old for her email address so he could send her a 'complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.'
Thunberg, who has a history of not missing the chance to roast egotistical men on social media who dare come for her replied with: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
Needless to say, it ended badly for him as Thunberg's response quickly went viral and at the time of writing has received more than two million likes on Twitter.
Tate spent around 10 hours trying to conjure up a response to Thunberg and it essentially boiled down to 'I know you are but what am I?'
Regardless, Tate has found himself being completely torn to shreds on Twitter, with hundreds of memes now popping up about his bizarre conflict with Thunberg.
Here are some of the best:
\u201cAnd..with just over 72 hours left in the year, @Twitter has been won for 2022. \ud83c\udfc6 @GretaThunberg\u201d— Alex Skolnick (@Alex Skolnick) 1672253581
\u201cAndrew Tate will now be forever known as "that guy who got absolutely wrecked by Greta Thunberg on Twitter" and nothing else\u201d— Owen Jones (@Owen Jones) 1672238639
\u201c@GretaThunberg Andrew Tate sitting in his 33 cars after he got bodied by a teenager \n\n\u201d— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg) 1672225626
\u201cGreta Thunberg preparing to fight Andrew Tate\n\n\u201d— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq.) 1672242941
\u201cI had literally never heard of Andrew Tate until he was murdered by Greta Thunberg this morning.\u201d— Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1672253700
\u201cOk, who did this to Andrew Tate's wikipedia page? @GretaThunberg\u201d— Matthew Thiessen (@Matthew Thiessen) 1672281011
\u201cAndrew Tate owned so hard that the word "owned" is trending.\u201d— Cody Johnston (@Cody Johnston) 1672275452
\u201cAndrew Tate\u2019s girlfriend tonight:\u201d— I Think You Should Leave memes \ud83d\udca6\ud83e\udd69 (@I Think You Should Leave memes \ud83d\udca6\ud83e\udd69) 1672281431
\u201cThe magic of twitter is you can wake up not knowing who Andrew Tate is and go to sleep laughing at his tiny pecker.\u201d— Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc (@Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc) 1672269067
\u201cI absolutely did not have Greta Thunberg dragging Andrew Tate for FILTH on my 2022 Bingo Card?????? \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Tenille. (@Tenille.) 1672230282
\u201cOh yes. #AndrewTate #smalldickenergy\u201d— Mike Mills \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\u270c\ud83c\udffc\ud83c\udfb6\ud83d\udc15\u26be\ufe0f \ud83c\udf41\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Mike Mills \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\u270c\ud83c\udffc\ud83c\udfb6\ud83d\udc15\u26be\ufe0f \ud83c\udf41\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1672270503
\u201cAndrew Tate getting hit with one joke about his penis\u201d— TryNotToDoThat (@TryNotToDoThat) 1672241974
\u201cain\u2019t no way Greta just ate Andrew Tate the fuck up.. i can exit 2022 peacefully now\u201d— JOAN OF ART (@JOAN OF ART) 1672239708
\u201cHow Andrew Tate thinks he looks after spending 8 hours thinking of a comeback to a 19 year old girl and coming up with \u201cno YOU have a small penis\u201d\u201d— aiyana (@aiyana) 1672268861
\u201cBREAKING: Greta Thunberg response to Andrew Tate has been hung in the Louvre.\u201d— Dr Harold News (@Dr Harold News) 1672237876
\u201cThe world seeing Greta Thunberg eating Andrew Tate tf up\u201d— Jonathan Solorio (@Jonathan Solorio) 1672251707
\u201cGreta Thunberg said that Andrew Tate moron has small dick energy and I'm gagging\u201d— Titan (@Titan) 1672235567
