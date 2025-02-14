Hawk Tuah girl's boyfriend 'wants money back' after memecoin fallout

Hailey Welch, the viral sensation behind the infamous "hawk tuah" comment, had been missing in action for over a month after the catastrophic crypto crash that saw her followers lose money.

Adding fuel to the fire, her boyfriend, Kelby 'Pookie' Blackwell, is now asking for his lost $300 back, with Welch admitting he still jokes about the failed investment.

In late 2024, Welch launched $HAWK, which quickly skyrocketed in popularity, attracting a mass following and reaching a peak valuation of nearly half a billion dollars ($490 million/£393 million). However, the hype was short-lived, as the coin soon plummeted in value, leaving investors reeling from significant financial losses.

During a seemingly leaked podcast episode with FaZe Clan’s founder, Banks, he asked how her boyfriend was doing.

"Pookie lost money too," she confessed with a nervous laugh. "He said, 'How you going to take my money?’ He still gives me s*** all the time. He says, 'I wish I had my $300 back.'"

In another part of the leaked episode, Welch expressed feeling "really bad" for those affected by the crash.

Indy100 reached out to Hailey Welch's representative for comment

