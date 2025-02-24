Harry Potter star shares 'terrible confession' about filming the movies

Jason Isaacs, known for his role as the iconic Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has shared a candid insight into the realities of filming the beloved franchise.

During an appearance on BBC's The One Show, Isaacs made what he called a "terrible confession" while speaking to hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

The conversation took a detour after discussing Isaacs' latest role in the third season of The White Lotus, with Kemp suggesting it would be a missed opportunity to not talk about Harry Potter.

He admitted they "weren't that fun to make" and rather "boring," mostly due to being special effects films.

However, Isaacs did note that "the pleasures all come afterwards when I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it."

"And still, people are reading it and sharing it with their children," he continued. "Some people say their lives were saved by it, and I believe them. There's something happened, who knows why?

"But when those ingredients came together and the soufflé rose, and it created just love around the world. And a sense of belonging."

BBC/The One Show

Isaacs also delved into the new White Lotus series, where he plays the role of Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman who takes his family to a luxury Thai resort so his daughter can complete her thesis about monks.

Without giving too much away about the series, he called it "better than the first two series," and even hinted at an "off-screen White Lotus" with actors forming alliances and breaking them due to being cooped up in the same accommodation for seven months together.

"There were 40 men and women, some of the crew, crammed into a villa with the air conditioning off... and we're all covered in makeup and there's lights and you're there all day. It's quite 'gamey'," he added.

Since the third series dropped, White Lotus fans turned to social media to figure out why his character looked so familiar.

Meanwhile, another joked: "White Lotus should’ve just gone all the way and had the Malfoy family visiting Thailand."

