The Hawk Tuah girl hits out at creepy fans requesting foot pics

Haliey Welch, otherwise known as "Hawk Tuah" girl has addressed the "creepy" messages she has received since going viral.

The 21-year-old gained the internet's attention for using the words ‘hawk tuah’ to describe spitting when she was interviewed on the street by ‘TimandDeeTV’.

Since then Welch has created official profiles on Instagram and TikTok where she has a combined following of more than 3m.

Welch was spotted leaving the airport on Monday, July 15 and was asked by TMZ what her DMs are like.

“So who’s in the DMs? What are the DMs looking like these days?” she was asked.

“Okay they're kind of creepy!” Welch replied with a laugh. “Toes, they want pictures of my toes."

“I don’t want to sell pictures,” she added.









When asked if she would create an OnlyFans page for her toes, Welch shut this idea down - "Uh-uh no."

Meanwhile, Welch previously discussed on Brianna LaPaglia's Plan Bri podcast the strangest request she's received from a fan.

"The guy that sells my hats, he got offered $600, like three days ago, for me to spit in a jar and sell it — that is revolting!” Welch shared.

“I was like, ‘Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, don’t do that.’”

After going viral, the internet star was also seen hanging out with Shaquille O’Neal with the basketball Hall of Famer sharing snaps of himself and Welch on social media with the caption: "Guess who I found in Nashville."

