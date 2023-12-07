Health expert warning over '100 day cough' sweeping through UK

A warning has been issued about the rising cases of the highly contagious "100-day cough," which is sweeping across the UK.

Cases of the bacterial infection which affects the lungs and throat have skyrocketed by 250 per cent and in the past five months (July to November), over 716 cases have been reported to health authorities.

It begins with cold-like symptoms such as a running nose and sore throat but can develop into severe coughing fits with long-lasting symptoms - hence the name '100-day cough'.

The infection also known as Whooping Cough - not to be confused with the winter cold - has seen cases this year triple in comparison to 12 months ago.

Those with the infection are contagious from around 6 days after the start of cold-like symptoms to 3 weeks after the coughing starts, according to the NHS.

Whooping Cough cases in the UK by 250 per cent and in the past five months. iStockphoto by Getty Images

"It spreads very easily and can sometimes cause serious problems," the NHS warned and also highlighted the importance of babies and children getting vaccinated against it.

UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam noted how the rise in cases was to be "expected" due to the Covid pandemic lockdowns and social distancing driving down everyone's immunity levels.

“Social distancing and lockdown measures imposed across the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the spread of infections, including whooping cough," Dr Amirthalingam said.

“As expected, we are now seeing cases of whooping cough increase again so it’s vital pregnant women ensure they get vaccinated to protect their baby.”

The NHS explained how after a week, you and your child may have bouts of coughing that last for a few minutes and are worse at night.

"You and your child may make a 'whoop' sound – a gasp for breath between coughs," and noted how some young babies and some adults may not "whoop".

There can be difficulty breathing after a coughing bout, and for young infants, this can cause them to turn blue or grey.

Vomiting can also occur as a result of bringing up thick mucus.

Severe whooping cough requires hospital treatment as well for babies under 6 months old who have a whopping cough.

Parents with a baby under six months old with symptoms should seek an urgent GP appointment or call NHS 111 service for help.

For more information and guidance, visit the NHS website.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.