Controversial Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bold claim about himself while on Fox & Friends.

Walker, 60, responded to negative comments made by Barack Obama where the former president called into question Walker's credibility.

During a rally for Democratic candidates, Obama called Walker "a heck of a football player" but asked the crowd "does that make him the best person to represent [voters] in the US Senate?"

"Does [being a football player] make him equipped to weigh in on the critical decisions about our economy and our foreign policy and our future?" Obama continued.

In response, Walker questioned Obama's resume saying, "my resume against his resume, I put it up any time of the day and I think I've done well."

Walker claims he is a qualified Senate candidate because he's run a business

"I created the largest minority food service companies in the United States of America so I do sign the front of a check, which [Obama] probably never done except when he was in the White House," Walker told Brian Kilmeade.

As midterm elections rapidly approach, the Senate and Representative Seats in Georgia remain a point of contention.

Incumbent, Raphael Warnock is up against Herschel and has proved to be a strong candidate among Republican voters. Democratic leaders like Obama.

"I've never met him before and if I'm a celebrity I would have met him because all he did was hang out with celebrities," Walker said.

