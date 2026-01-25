How many inches of snow is the US getting in Winter storm?

Heavy snow, sleet and sub-freezing temperatures continue to affect large parts of the US as a major Winter storm spreads across central and eastern parts of the country.

The storm ranges from the Southern Rockies to New England through Monday (26 January) with up to 18 inches of snow forecast in areas of New England, according to The National Weather Service (NWS).

Its latest forecast says New York City could get up to 12 inches with Boston, Pittsburgh and Louisville expected to get similar amounts.

Parts of Texas heading through to the eastern region of the US, through Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and some neighbouring states could get up to six inches of snow.

Heaviest ice accumulation is expected in Mississippi and neighbouring states. Western areas are not expected to be heavily affected.

It's expected to cause travel chaos in affected areas. A number of states have already declared a state of emergency.

NWS said: "The storm is expected to threaten nearly 180 million Americans with widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England through Monday.

"Extremely cold air will follow, prolonging dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts into next week.

"Heavy snow is forecast across a large area from the Southern Rockies and Plains through the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast.

"Snowfall totals exceeding one foot are expected in parts of these regions. South of the heaviest snow, a corridor of significant sleet accumulations of one-to-three-plus inches is expected.

"Snow and sleet will create widespread travel disruptions and closures, some of which may persist for several days."

NWS advises you to follow advice from local officials.

