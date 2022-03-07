Hugh Grant has suggested Nigel Farage "go f***" himself in response to his campaign for a net-zero referendum.
After the former Brexit Party leader span the wheel to decide what zeitgeisty issue he'd jump on next and landed on climate change, the actor couldn't help but react and swore at him on Twitter (where else).
Farage had posted a screenshot of an article featured in The Mail on Sunday, in which he shared details of the campaign named Britain Means Business, which he founded alongside his Leave Means Leave co-founder Richard Tice.
He said he was campaigning against "Boris Johnson's ruinous green agenda" - which is simply plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. He said he wants a referendum on the issue because we all know referendums backed by Farage go swimmingly.
Grant simply said: "Russian warship" (referring to Farage's controversial views on Russia and Putin).
"Go f*** yourself".
Reacting to the spat, people praised Grant for saying what everyone was thinking:
