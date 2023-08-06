11 of those most shocking videos and images as Ibiza hit with flash flood

Summer in the UK has been a rainy occasion this year, with Storm Antoni recently causing disruption but regardless, many Brits often opt to jet off aboard each year to soak in the sun.

Ibiza is a popular destination since the Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea has the average temperature of between 21° and 30° in August with just one day of rainfall overall in the month, according to NOAA.

However, if you've been on TikTok then you'll know that rather than soaking in the sun, holidaymakers have actually been getting soaked by heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the area from a nighttime storm.

Clips circulating social media show tourists in their shorts and flip-flops, wadding through the flood water, with some getting nifty and using bin bags to cover up from the rain.

Meanwhile, flights from the UK currently appear to be running normal, as per Flightrader24.

Here are some of the most shocking videos of the floods:

The water was flowing heavy in the middle of the road as footage captured by @djrobroar showed tourists walked through the flood water that was above ankle level.

















In another video @amyseager and her friend managed to prevent getting drenched by wearing bin bags - "POV: it starts raining on the way back from Ocean Beach," she wrote.

@amyseager PSA Ibiza is flooding tn #fyp #ibiza2023 #ibiza #girlstrip #obeach #ibizafits









"Go to Ibiza they said!" said @matteopantaleone said in his video as he showed his POV from a car as it wadded through the flood.





@matteo.pantaleone Go to Ibiza 👍🏻 #ibiza #ushuaia #ushuaiaibiza #ibizarain #ibiza2023













Meanwhile, @josephklibanksy filmed someone attempting o protect their shoes by putting carrier bags on them and holding the handles up to prevent water from getting inside.





@josephklibansky Ibiza is flooding





While @rachybx opted to put a carrier bag over her head to stop her hair getting wet.





@rachybx Ibiza thursdays 🩷🩷🩷🩷 #ibiza





The flood water can be seen crashing down the steps in a video posted by @orlarose02.

@orlarose02 Ibiza 2023 makimg its mark #ibiza #ibiza2023









"POV: It rains in Ibiza and now the airport is flooding," @jessicapitt8 wrote.





@jessicapitt8 The rain is crazy in Ibiza #ibiza #ibizaairport #airport #pov





An outdoor bar isn't ideal when it's chucking it down as a clip from @anniem_ demonstrated.





@anniem_ Ibiza in august 🥲 #rain #ibiza #ibiza2023 #ibizaparty #ibizalifestyle









"Bin bag kind of weather in Ibiza," @cullanalexander wrote.





@cullanalexander Bin bag kind of weather in Ibiza @Katie Bryant #ibizaflooding #ibiza #ibiza2023 #ibizaweather #ibizaoutfits #ibizalifestyle #ibizabeaches #ibiza6l #flood #flooding #weather #rain

















While others like @isabellahill_ and her pals didn't let the rain put a dampener on their holiday when the rainy weather began during dinner, with bin bags on hand to try and keep them somewhat dry.





@isabellahill_ Funniest night of my life. We trecked to pacha in these and there were no taxis😭😂 #ibiza #funny #thunderstorm









In a TikTok, @frederikemijnsbergen and her friends accepted their fate of getting drenched in the heavy downpour.





@frederikemijnsbergen watersnoodramp op ibiza #ibiza #ushuaia #rain













Though there is good news for holidaymakers who are still on their trip, as next week it looks like the dry weather is set to return in Ibiza with the Met Office forecasting highs of 30°.

