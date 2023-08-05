Storm Antoni: Everything we know as Met Office issues UK weather warning

The Met Office has issued amber wind warnings and a yellow weather warning as Storm Antoni hits the UK.

Strong winds and heavy rain is expected in the south coast of England where winds could get up to 70 mph by the coast and 60 mph inland.

There are two amber warnings until 7 pm in places of south-west England and south-west Wales (Devon, Somerset, Dorset and Torbay, and Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Swansea) due to "unseasonably windy weather."

The Met Office has also warned that “flying debris is possible" in these conditions and "could lead to injuries or danger to life”.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

“Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30 more widely.”

This weather also means there is "a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage," the Met Office said, with some roads and bridges also expected to close.

While drivers are being told to take extra care on the roads this weekend as the RAC warned that Saturday could be "the worst day on the roads of summer so far."

The company's spokesperson, Rod Dennis said: "Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall.

"The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes."

Next week, the summer sun is expected to make a return with temperatures predicted to increase up to 27C or 28C in the south-east.

