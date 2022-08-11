In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky.

The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year.

Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK.

A person plays with a ball as the Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over a hill in Ealing, west LondonA person plays with a ball as the Sturgeon supermoon rises over a hill in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in NorthumberlandThe supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind The Shard in LondonThe Shard in London in front of the supermoon (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year seen in LondonA plane is seen silhouetted against the supermoon in London (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in LiverpoolThe supermoon rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in NorthumberlandThe Sturgeon supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A crowd of people watch the setting sun from a hill in Ealing, west LondonEarlier in the evening, a crowd of people enjoyed a spectacular sunset in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

