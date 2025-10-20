In Pictures: There’s no place like foam for St Andrews students on Raisin Monday

Hundreds of students at St Andrews University descended on campus for the annual foam party.

First-year students took to St Salvator’s Quad to take part in the messy ceremony for Raisin Monday.

Students got a soaking as part of the famous event inspired by the 600-year-old Scottish university’s “academic families” tradition, which sees older students adopt first-year students as “children” and help guide them in a system of mentoring.

