In Pictures: There’s no place like foam for St Andrews students on Raisin Monday

Students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Hundreds of students at St Andrews University descended on campus for the annual foam party.

First-year students took to St Salvator’s Quad to take part in the messy ceremony for Raisin Monday.

Students got a soaking as part of the famous event inspired by the 600-year-old Scottish university’s “academic families” tradition, which sees older students adopt first-year students as “children” and help guide them in a system of mentoring.

Raisin Monday 2025The messy display is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years say thank you to their more senior student ‘parents’ for mentoring them (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025Students, some wearing costumes, use shaving foam (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2024The unusual tradition is believed to date back to the university’s founding in 1413 (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025The foam fight is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025Hundreds of students took part in the annual tradition (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025Many students dress up in fancy dress or face paint (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025Students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025The foam fight marks the end of Raisin weekend celebrations (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025Raisin is about celebrating new lifelong friends, and taking part in a tradition that makes St Andrews different (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025(Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

