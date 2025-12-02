This new Stranger Things character is already being called 'MVP' of Season 5

The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 were released last week, where plenty of action unfolded in Hawkins - but there's one new character in particular that has won viewers over.

*Potential spoilers ahead for Volume 1 of Season 5*

In the show, we're introduced to Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly), who is nicknamed "Dips*** Derek" for his bullying antics toward both his classmates and adults.

But he later redeems himself as "Delightful Derek" for helping our crew smuggle the kids that Vecna had planned to target.

Why do viewers love Derek?

Netflix

He has some funny comedic moments too. One memorable moment showed him laughing at his parents passing out after eating a drug-laced pie (and then immediately passing out himself) as the gang kidnapped the Turnbows, taking them to an abandoned barn so they could use the family's home as a trap for the demogorgon, and protect Derek who was one of Vecna's (or as he knew him as "Mr. Whatsit", played by Jamie Campbell Bower) targets.

When he wakes up in the barn, we see a freaked-out Derek call Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) an "evil child kidnapper" and even tries (and fails) to escape the barn, telling Robin (Maya Hawke) to "suck my fat one", but then later cooperates when the demogorgon attacks the barn.

Now on board, he helped by acting as a man on the inside to smuggle the children who were Vecna’s potential targets out of the military base to safety - and at one point can be seen hilariously hitting a kid on the head with a ruler because she hasn't gotten up to go to the restroom to take the escape route.

For those who didn't want to escape? Derek had some choice words, telling them, "The monsters are coming, and you're all gonna die. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha."

Another iconic moment from Derek was when he informed the military soldiers just how awful they are at protecting everyone, as he bluntly told them, "If I may interject officer, I've seen what's coming and no disrespect meant, but you and your men can't protect s***!"

What has the actor said?

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Derek is played by 13-year-old Jake Connelly, and it is his first major role; he has previously only appeared in a local Chicago furniture advert.

"On the first day, I was very nervous coming in. I didn’t really know anyone, but most of the veteran cast members that have been here since Season 1 and all the crew members really helped me sink into it. And I remember I had to eat three bags of Doritos, which was great for my first day," he told Netflix's Tudum.

As for his character, Connelly noted how his development from "Dips*** Derek" to "Delightful Derek" was down to "his mindset changing because people believe in him now" and credited Joyce for helping Derek to "believe in himself".

The Duffer Brothers on Derek's character

Initially. Derek was meant to be a "generic bully character."

“He was just so charming and hilarious that we started to gradually increase the size of his role throughout the season,” Duffer told Netflix's Tudum. “So, not unlike Steve Harrington, Derek started out as a stereotypical bully, but grew into something much more compelling — all thanks to Jake.”





What are viewers saying on social media?

Viewers have been showing their love for Derek and ranking some of his more iconic moments from the season so far.

For example, a "Derek core" video on TikTok has over 19.2 million views and 4.3 million likes.





@sanaberi i think WE all owe him an apology 😭😭 | #strangerthings5 #strangerthings #derekstrangerthings #fyp #sanaberi | stranger things 5 volume 1 derek eleven mike will max lucas nancy steve jonathan dustin joyce hopper funny relatable real for you page viral trending blow this up

"The Fastest Character Development I've seen," one commenter wrote.

A second person added, "STOP BECAUSE HE WAS GENUINELY SO FUNNY."

"He so real ab the military bc they didn’t last a minute against demogorgons," a third person responded.

Meanwhile, Derek's scene where he's having a go at the military officers, has been used in fan edits and remixed to Charli XCX's song 'Vroom Vroom'.





@cosmixia DEREK TURNBOW: VECNA’S ENDER | #derekturnbow #strangerthings5 #fyp #edit #aestheticedits stranger things 5 volume 1 spoilers max mayfield sadie sink edit audio episode 3 and 4 charli xcx derek turnbow funny edit kevin g stranger things season 5





Some fans have been hilariously recreating the scene where Derek whacks the kids as a signal for them to go to the bathroom to make their escape underground.





@thatjakeryan Easily became a show favorite #strangerthings #derek #strangerthings5





"How Derek was moving in episode 4 of Stranger Things 5," a third person shared.





Someone else declared Derek as "MVP of the Season."

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is now available to watch on Netflix, with three more episodes dropping on Christmas Day, followed by The Finale on New Year’s Eve.

Elsewhere from Indy100, 5 of the biggest fan theories for what's to come in Season 5, and Sweet detail in Stranger Things season 5 is changing the way we watch.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.