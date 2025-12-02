Gavin Newsom mocks Donald Trump's MRI release with his own 'results' from Dr Dolittle

Gavin Newsom has mercilessly mocked Donald Trump after the White House released what Trump has called his “perfect” MRI results .

In an apparent attempt to quiet recent speculation around his health declining, the Trump administration released a memo from the US president’s physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, claiming that MRI imaging of the 79-year-old came back “perfectly normal” and suggested the scan was “standard” for someone of his age.

According to physician Barbabella, Trump’s MRI was done “because men of his age group benefit from thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health”, and not due to any specific concerns.

He wrote: “Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns”.

The release of the memo comes as Democrats, including Governor Tim Walz, have been voicing concerns about Trump’s “mental capacity” during his second term as president.

It didn’t take long for the release to be mocked, especially by his fierce opponent, California Governor Newsom.

In a post on X/Twitter, Newsom posted his own mock memo from physician “Dr. Dolittle” in which he joked he was the “healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history”.

Newsom’s memo mocked: “His cardiovascular scans are the best we’ve ever recorded — his arteries were described as ‘shimmering,’ and his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened’.”

The memo continued: “His bone density is exceptional (a radiologist briefly wondered if we’d scanned a redwood).”

Directly referencing Trump’s memo, Newsom’s mock one pointed out: “We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa.”

“I can’t stop laughing,” someone responded.

Another said: “God damn I love this account!”

