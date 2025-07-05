In Pictures: Two become one as Mel B marries in St Paul’s Cathedral

Spice Girls star Mel B has married hairdresser Rory McPhee at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The 50-year-old singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, wore a luxury georgette crepe gown for the ceremony, which was attended by family and a number of celebrities.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown and her husband Rory McPhee leave St Paul’s Cathedral, London, after their wedding (Toby Shepheard/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Toby Shepheard

Mel B’s former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, known as Baby Spice, was among those spotted at the wedding.

Model Daisy Lowe and her husband Jordan Saul were also seen arriving at the ceremony along with comedians Tom Allen and Katherine Ryan.

