Facebook and Instagram go down and everyone's making the same joke

The whole nation was reduced to twiddling their thumbs last night as some of Meta's biggest apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads and Facebook all went down in a mass outage.

Problems began around 6pm UK time, (10am local pacific time), according to tracking website Down Detector, and weren't resolved for a number of hours.

“Hi, we know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram,” Meta wrote on the official Instagram page on X/Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Naturally, instead of taking a digital detox, everyone immediately took to the remaining social media apps (cue Elon Musk rubbing his hands like an evil villain) to try and work out what on earth could be going on.





Everybody running to twitter to see if instagram is down for everyone else: #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/ilUxoZLhST

— Luciano Lucas (@tharealluciano) December 11, 2024

We wouldn't be surprised if X had its biggest traffic day for a while...





Everyone coming to Twitter to find out if Instagram and Facebook are down. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/nmtHMARs7X

— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) December 11, 2024

...and "Instagram Down" hit the top of the trends list





Everyone is trying to post the same "everybody coming to twitter to see if instagram is down" tweet before instagram is fixed #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/JKH9n4I7ns

— ★ (@jjktoile) December 11, 2024

But, for some people, it's always the wrong apps that go down.

While a lot of people were annoyed they couldn't upload their holiday snaps, others made the point that it's always the "fun" apps that go down, and never the ones that help you earn that well-deserved day off work.

"Wish Microsoft Teams was down as often as Instagram... just think of all the meetings we could avoid", one person joked on X.

It’s always Instagram & Facebook down but never Microsoft Teams down pic.twitter.com/8WRDvKPdtb

— Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) December 11, 2024

While for others, it was the perfect excuse...





Instagram being down is why he hasn’t texted for 12 hours YUPPPPP pic.twitter.com/hCVLPnJEkJ

— Li (@boycosmik) December 11, 2024

It was every social media manager's lucky day.





Social media managers when Instagram, Facebook, and Threads are all down... pic.twitter.com/egmnuRB6l6

— Jon-Stephen Stansel (@jsstansel) December 11, 2024

...but everyone secretly loves the chaos, right?





Elon messing up Facebook and Instagram so everyone can come back to Twitter #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ta2QVzzCpR

— The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) December 11, 2024





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.