Facebook and Instagram go down and everyone's making the same joke

Everything we know about Luigi Mangione from his social media accounts
The whole nation was reduced to twiddling their thumbs last night as some of Meta's biggest apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads and Facebook all went down in a mass outage.

Problems began around 6pm UK time, (10am local pacific time), according to tracking website Down Detector, and weren't resolved for a number of hours.

“Hi, we know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram,” Meta wrote on the official Instagram page on X/Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Naturally, instead of taking a digital detox, everyone immediately took to the remaining social media apps (cue Elon Musk rubbing his hands like an evil villain) to try and work out what on earth could be going on.


We wouldn't be surprised if X had its biggest traffic day for a while...


...and "Instagram Down" hit the top of the trends list


But, for some people, it's always the wrong apps that go down.

While a lot of people were annoyed they couldn't upload their holiday snaps, others made the point that it's always the "fun" apps that go down, and never the ones that help you earn that well-deserved day off work.

"Wish Microsoft Teams was down as often as Instagram... just think of all the meetings we could avoid", one person joked on X.

While for others, it was the perfect excuse...


It was every social media manager's lucky day.


...but everyone secretly loves the chaos, right?



