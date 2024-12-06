MrBeast recalls awkward question during first meeting with Elon Musk

MrBeast and Elon Musk have interacted back and forth online on a few occasions and now the YouTuber has revealed what they discussed when they met in person for the first time.

Before meeting, the two had exchanges over Musk's platform X, formerly Twitter and MrBeast - real name Jimmy Donaldson - even has an interaction between them from 2022 pinned to his profile where he jokingly asks the billionaire if he can have the social media platform if Musk dies "under mysterious circumstances".

Fast forward to 2024, and Donaldson was recently a guest on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, where he spoke about meeting Musk in-person at the Super Bowl - and there was one thing Musk was keen to get the YouTuber's opinion on.

“We bumped into each other once at the Super Bowl,” Donaldson explained. “He asked me, ‘Do I think people call X Twitter still, do they call it X?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, most people call it Twitter, I’ve noticed.’ He’s like, ‘Interesting.'"





MrBeast on Theo Von's This Past Weekend" podcast, YouTube/Theo Von

After Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he rebranded the social media platform to X the following year and swapped out the iconic blue bird logo for a minimalist X symbol.

Meanwhile, although Musk and MrBeast are seen as pioneers in their own areas of business and Von also compared the pair to one another, Donaldson insisted he isn't comparable to Musk who is CEO of Tesla and Space X as well as leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the upcoming Trump administration.

“I mean, he’s pioneering in taking us to Mars, electric cars, talking with your phone through your brain, digging tunnels, fixing traffic — you know, getting rid of a trillion dollars of government waste now, and this and that …I’m pioneering funny videos," he told the comedian.

Donaldson also shared that he is currently "in talks" with people at SpaceX about potential ideas but added he hasn't discussed those with Musk himself.

Elsewhere, MrBeast is planning to run for President - but under one condition and Elon Musk claims he'll 'make games great again' with AI game studio.

