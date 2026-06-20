It was a joy to reunite with teammates on MND charity cycle – Lewis Moody

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody said it was a “joy” to reunite with his teammates as he finished a 500-mile fundraising cycle for motor neurone disease (MND) research.

Moody, who was diagnosed with MND last September, completed his seven-day ride at Twickenham on Saturday where he crossed the finish line at Allianz Stadium accompanied by his wife Annie and sons Dylan and Ethan.

The former England captain has been diagnosed with MND (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

The 2003 World Cup winner set off from Newcastle last Sunday and the challenge has raised more than £500,000 so far for Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Former Scotland forward Weir died of MND in 2022, aged 52, and his charity has raised more than £23.5 million in aid of research into the disease.

Ex-Leeds rugby league star Rob Burrow lived with MND for more than four years before he died in 2024, aged 41, and his former teammate Sir Kevin Sinfield has raised over £11 million for MND causes in tribute to his close friend.

Moody visited his former school in Rutland during the challenge (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

During the ride, Moody was reunited with former England teammates including Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson and Martin Corry.

Speaking after finishing the challenge, Moody said: “It’s meant the world to me to see the level of support we’ve had all along the route.

“When you’re part of a team, it’s about standing up for each other, and whilst it’s a tough reason for us all to come together – my diagnosis – they’re desperate to help me, my family, and the Foundation get to where we need to.

“It’s been a joy to come together with all my teammates – we don’t get to do it very often – and it’s been fantastic to all come together to try and help us tackle motor neuron disease.”

Ex-rugby internationals Kenny Logan, Geordan Murphy, Louis Deacon and Joe Worsley were also among the support team which has accompanied Moody all the way

Ex-rugby international Kenny Logan was part of the support team during the ride (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Moody said: “Throughout this ride, we’ve met so many people living with motor neuron disease at different stages of progression, and for me and my family to see that is hard, but you have to front up to the reality of the disease, because it is a difficult disease.

“But there is hope in this space now, because of the work Doddie did, because of the work Rob Burrow did, and because of the work I want to do, but hope is meaningless without action, and that’s why we’re here, and that’s why we need everybody from all walks of life to front up too.

“I don’t want to be the person that everybody is here for – because of my diagnosis – but strange though it sounds, it is a privilege to be in this position.

“We are here to raise as much money as possible to make as big a difference as possible and we’ll do that through My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.”

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “For Lewis, his family, and the whole team to complete this ride at Twickenham after more than 500 miles on the road is a truly special moment.

“Raising more than £500,000 is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the determination of everyone involved and the generosity of supporters across the country.

“Most importantly, this challenge has helped us to continue to shine a spotlight on motor neuron disease and the urgent need to fund research into effective treatments and a cure.

“Donations are still coming in, and every pound raised will help us continue the work started by Doddie and bring hope to people living with MND and their families.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can find out more at lewismoodyxv-cyclechallenge.com or myname5doddie.com.