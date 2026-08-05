Plans for Microsoft's XBOX disc-to-digital programme and XBOX Project Helix's backwards compatibility have reportedly been revealed.

Microsoft's next-generation XBOX console is already "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about the XBOX Project Helix release date, price, specs and hardware.

Rumours suggest Project Helix could be a hybrid console and gaming PC.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below has all the latest release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, XBOX and Microsoft announcements, alongside breaking news, as it happens.

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix backwards compatibility and disc-to-digital plans 'revealed' Plans for XBOX Project Helix's backwards compatibility and for Microsoft's XBOX disc-to-digital programme have reportedly been revealed. XBOX recently announced backwards compatibility of original XBOX games to PC, with four being rolled out so far and more to come. Now, according to a leaked document seen by The Verge, it says XBOX 360 games will be able to run on PC as well as XBOX Project Helix and handheld devices. The document also corroborated claims about a leaked roadmap of XBOX's rollout of its disc-to-digital programme, where players can obtain digital licenses for games they own so they're able to access their titles across more consoles and platforms. The Verge's Tom Warren shared a snippet from the leaked document on social media and it shows in August, people with XBOX Series X and XBOX One consoles will be able to put their physical discs in the consoles and obtain digital licenses.

In October, there is planned to be a full launch of XBOX backwards compatibility with PC, meaning original XBOX titles will be available on PC through Game Pass or the XBOX Store. And through 2027 and 2028, the document claims there will be a gradual rollout of XBOX 360 games across next-gen XBOX devices. That also may hint XBOX Project Helix could be planned for release as early as next year. Indy100 has contacted XBOX for comment.

Reaction to XBOX Project Helix backwards compatibility and disc-to-digital 'plans' The Verge corroborates previously-leaked Xbox disc-to-digital roadmap

by u/m1n3c7afty in GamingLeaksAndRumours In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, Redditors have been reacting to the reports about plans for XBOX Project Helix's backwards compatibility and for Microsoft's XBOX disc-to-digital programme. On a post from m1n3c7afty, shinto29 said: "Mad to think they're probably just resurrecting the tech they planned to implement in 2013 for the digital license." -AdamJensen said: "Hopefully this forces Sony to provide the same service. If PS6 has no disc drive I literally can't play 90 per cent of my PS5 games. Makes skipping a PS6 much easier." JoltingGamingGuy said: "I have an old base XBOX One I haven't used for ages and haven't felt like selling. Probably going to buy a bunch of old XBOX Play Anywhere games and use the XBOX One to convert them so I can have the games physically while still being able to play them on PC." TingleMaps said: "I have been saying this for a while... If a new XBOX is going to play PC games anyway, a developer really has no reason not to support back compat or Play Anywhere. It's a win / win for XBOX. I hope it works well because that sounds like an amazing (...and expensive) device." smartazjb0y said: "Still don't quite see how they're gonna get around offline consoles. After the disc owner 'gets the digital license' and gives the disc to someone else and that someone else just puts the disc in their offline console, wouldn't the game just work? AFAIK they're not saving anything to the disc when the digital license is created."

XBOX Project Helix backwards compatibility and disc-to-digital plans 'revealed' Plans for XBOX Project Helix's backwards compatibility and for Microsoft's XBOX disc-to-digital programme have reportedly been revealed. XBOX recently announced backwards compatibility of original XBOX games to PC, with four being rolled out so far and more to come. Now, according to a leaked document seen by The Verge, it says XBOX 360 games will be able to run on PC as well as XBOX Project Helix and handheld devices. The document also corroborated claims about a leaked roadmap of XBOX's rollout of its disc-to-digital programme, where players can obtain digital licenses for games they own so they're able to access their titles across more consoles and platforms. The Verge's Tom Warren shared a snippet from the leaked document on social media and it shows in August, people with XBOX Series X and XBOX One consoles will be able to put their physical discs in the consoles and obtain digital licenses.

In October, there is planned to be a full launch of XBOX backwards compatibility with PC, meaning original XBOX titles will be available on PC through Game Pass or the XBOX Store. And through 2027 and 2028, the document claims there will be a gradual rollout of XBOX 360 games across next-gen XBOX devices. That also may hint XBOX Project Helix could be planned for release as early as next year. Indy100 has contacted XBOX for comment.



Reaction to XBOX Project Helix physical discs 'verdict' John Linneman from Digital Foundry said he heard from his sources that Microsoft was very much going to continue disc support before the Xbox “reset”

by u/Loose_Society9485 in GamingLeaksAndRumours In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, gamers have been reacting to Digital Foundry's John Linneman saying he'd heard Microsoft was planning to continue physical disc support before the XBOX reset started. On a post from Redditor Loose_Society9485, honeybadgerism said: "This is confusing to me since XBOX doesn't even care enough to put their games fully on disc (or release a physical version at all) and digital ratio on XBOX is much higher even compared to PS. That said, if decision to keep disc drives was a backwards compatibility angle, that would make more sense, since they've been pretty good about that." QueenMagik said: "Easy way to score points right now." Coolman_Rosso said: "I doubt this is the case after the 'reset' with [XBOX CEO] Asha [Sharma]. This is the company that already has a vastly diminished physical presence, doesn't even put the full games on disc and has made all digital hardware with no modular disc drives. Also if XBOX is as disproportionately affected by the Rampocalypse as Asha claims, the Helix's astronomical price will have god awful margins that Microsoft is unwilling to take hits on. Easiest way to boost margins? Going all-digital to take a bigger cut of all software. This narrative that XBOX is waiting in the wings to be the savior of physical games just doesn't hold water from what I see." Cashelz said: "I mean Sony never said there won't be a disc drive attachment to play older games, just that future games will be all digital." Iggy_Slayer said: "Easy to say when they already barely support discs. Most of XBOX's own games aren't fully on the disc and many third parties don't even bother with physical XBOX versions due to the extremely low install base (and around 50 per cent of that low base having digital only systems)."

XBOX Project Helix physical discs verdict 'revealed' A renowned gaming industry reporter and tech expert has said Microsoft has been strongly considering physical disc support for next-gen XBOX consoles. Speaking on the latest episode of the DF Direct podcast, John Linneman said: "One thing I'd heard from a couple of sources, and this is just potential rumour-y stuff, but at least before the current XBOX reset, I don't know where it is now, it sounds like Microsoft was actually very much going to continue disc support. "Not because they valued retail disc sales but because they wanted to like ensure that all your XBOX games were still playable on new XBOXs. "I get this feeling that they actually, especially given the reaction [to Sony's announcement], I'm not saying they're going to solve problems or anything drastically is going to change, but I I do see a future where Microsoft actually supports discs going forward for users that want to take their library with them while Sony just completely cuts people off." Sony recently doubled down on its decision to stop the production of physical discs for PlayStation games releasing from January 2028 onwards, even though discs will continue to be produced after that date for games that released before then, and the expected upcoming PS6 is rumoured to be an all-digital console. When XBOX introduced XBOX backwards compatibility on PC on 22 July, XBOX CEO Asha Sharma posted on X / Twitter: "New tech shouldn't mean leaving behind old games." So it appears XBOX is highly focused on ensuring strong backwards compatibility at the very least and this could extend to ensuring its future hardware supports physical discs. This has not been officially confirmed by XBOX or Microsoft at the time of writing.

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