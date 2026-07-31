How to watch the rare solar eclipse across the UK - the biggest since 1999

A solar eclipse - where moon passes between Earth and the Sun, causing the sun's light to be partially or fully blocked - is set to occur in the UK next month as it's set to be most dramatic eclipse visible from the UK in 27 years.

On August 12, 95 per cent of the sun will disappear behind the moon and will be the most visible one the country has seen since August 1999.

Among the best places to watch the rare celestial event include Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly at 95 per cent of the Sun will be covered, while it will be 90 per cent obscured in Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

According to the National Space Centre, the arc of totality – the path the eclipse shadow takes - misses us here in the UK, we will still get to see over 90% of the sun covered by the moon," and so UK viewers will see a partial - not a total eclipse.

Meanwhile, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small area of Portugal, as per NASA.

What time will it begin in the UK?

iStockphoto by Getty Images

In the UK, the maximum eclipse is set to occur between about 7:05pm and 7:13pm BST.

What other countries and regions will experience the solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse will also be visible over Arctic Ocean, and other countries such as Greenland, Iceland, Spain and part of northern Portugal, along with northernmost regions of the USA and Canada.

How can I watch?

To watch the solar eclipse, you'll need to have a clear view of the western horizon.

Or you can also tune into the solar eclipse livestream from the Royal Observatory Greenwich on YouTube and Facebook from 6.10pm BST where astronomer Dr Greg Brown will be discussing the science behind the celestial event.

Health and safety guidance

It's important to never look directly at sun during this event as it can be extremely damaging for our eyes.

Photosensitive cells that coat the back wall of our eyes are responsible for turning light into signals that our eyes can interpret as images.

But, if these cells are exposed to too much light, the chemical reactions they produce can deplete. Without pain receptors in the retina, the damage cannot be felt but doctors warn it can be permanent and affect vision.

Special solar eclipse glasses from a reputable vendor can prevent damage, however sunglasses are not able to provide adequate protection.

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