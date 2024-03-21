Millennials are all saying the same thing after major Jacqueline Wilson announcement

Millennials are rejoicing after children’s author Jacqueline Wilson revealed she is publishing a new adult novel based on her Girls book series.

As the author of books such as Girls in Love and The Story of Tracy Beaker, which was later made into an iconic TV series, Wilson played a big part in the childhood of many who grew up in the 90s and 00s.

The 78-year-old author announced that she is publishing a sequel to the Girls series for adults, which will follow the book’s characters, 13-year-old school friends Ellie, Magda and Nadine, who are now in their early forties.

Titled Think Again, Wilson revealed in a post on X/Twitter that the book will be released in September this year.

Wilson posted: “We are thrilled to announce the adult sequel to the beloved Girls quartet, Think Again, is coming this September!

“Revisit Ellie, Magda and Nadine, now aged 40, and see how their lives have changed…”

It seems fans of the original series cannot wait.

“Did not know how much I needed this. Also considering re-reading all of my childhood Jacqueline Wilson favourites again,” one fan reacted to the news.

Someone else said: “Me when adults remain obsessed with Harry Potter: Grow up.

“Me when adults can’t contain their joy about the Jacqueline Wilson news: I see you, I’m so happy for you, I bask in your delight, enjoy this day, my sweet darlings.”

Another said: “Jaqueline Wilson coming to save a whole generation of disillusioned 20-somethings who grew up on her books.”

“Jacqueline Wilson has blessed this day,” one person argued.

Someone else wrote: “Why has this brought tears to my eyes? I can’t wait to read this.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.