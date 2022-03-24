Jeffrey Epstein's notorious private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands are set to hit the market at $125 million, according to listing agents.

The islands, Little St. James and Great St. James, were owned by the late disgraced businessman. Prosecutors alleged that Epstein brought girls as young as 11 to the islands where he and associates sexually assaulted them.

According to Daniel Weiner, an attorney for Epstein's estate, all proceeds from the sale will go toward outstanding lawsuits, estate operation costs, and fees placed on the properties by US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George as The Wall Street Journal reported.

As of March 2021, $121 million of Epstein's estate has been used to compensate victims of Epstein's alleged sexual abuse through the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program.

Epstein purchased Little St. James in 1998 for approximately $7 million, the island served as his primary residence until his death in 2019. The island spans 70 acres and included a gas station, helicopter landing pad, private dock, tiki hut, and gym.



In 2016, Epstein purchased a neighboring island, Great St. James, for approximately $20 million. The island is more than 160 acres but did not undergo much change. In 2019, Epstein was arrested on sex-trafficking charges, he was later found dead in his cell due to an apparent suicide.

In 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend and associate of Epstein was arrested on criminal charges related to sex trafficking and sex abuse of young women and girls. She was found guilty of five of those six counts in December.

The islands are being marketed by New-York based brokerages Modlin Group and Bespoke Real Estate in partnership with Virgin Island firm, Christie's International Real Estate | the Saints, WSJ reported.

