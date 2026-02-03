ARMY rejoice as BTS returns to the stage with global Netflix concert

BTS fans have been sent into a frenzy after the global K-pop phenomenon revealed a major new partnership with Netflix, marking their long-awaited return to the concert stage.

The group, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, will reunite for their first full live performance in three years, headlining a landmark concert in Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square.

Streaming live worldwide on Netflix, the show will feature the first-ever performances from their forthcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG, alongside a selection of fan favourites. The album is set for release on 20 March, just one day ahead of the concert.

As if that weren’t enough to send ARMY into meltdown, Netflix will follow up with BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film charting the creation of ARIRANG.

The film lands on the platform on 27 March, a perfectly timed cure for any post-concert blues.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement sparked instant reactions online. One fan wrote: "LIVE BTS CONCERT???! IM THERE!!!"

Another added: "All I know is Netflix better not crash."

While a third joked: "Netflix are about to make billions."

The news follows confirmation of a massive world tour, scheduled to run throughout 2026 and into 2027.

Since the tour dates were revealed, accommodation booking platform Hotels.com has reported a staggering 740 per cent surge in London hotel searches corresponding with the band’s shows.

The spike highlights the pent-up demand to see BTS back on stage, with international interest soaring. The biggest increases in search traffic came from Sweden (up 550 per cent), Norway (145 per cent), Denmark (70 per cent) and the United States (25 per cent).

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will stream live exclusively on Netflix on 21 March (8 p.m. KST4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET)

