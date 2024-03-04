Jordan Peterson slams 'woke' report on traffic deaths decreasing

Jordan Peterson hit back at a "woke" report that simply explained there had been no traffic deaths in seven years.

Over the weekend, APreported on street parking in Hoboken, New Jersey.

"Not a single automobile occupant, bicyclist or pedestrian has died in a traffic crash since January 2017, elevating Hoboken as a national model for roadway safety," they wrote. The success comes after they removed parking spaces near intersections following the death of an elderly woman in 2017.

In turn, Peterson quote tweeted the article, writing: "You have become pathetic beyond comprehension @AP and the woke death will soon visit you."

It soon garnered the attention of many confused users, with one responding: "Being triggered by safe streets and Hoboken’s zero traffic deaths in seven years is certainly a mood."

Another quizzed: "Why are you so mad about zero traffic deaths?"

A third humoured. "Great to see the definition of 'woke' now includes stopping people from dying."

Meanwhile, one person asked: "Uh, did you comment on the wrong post? This is literally an article about Hoboken redesigning streets…"













It comes as the psychologist slammed beloved Sesame Street character Elmo as a "bloody horrible whiny puppet"

The puppet wanted "to check in with everyone online," and responders took it quite literally by trauma dumping.

US president Joe Biden even joined in on the action, writing: "I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."

It was then Peterson hit back: "I can rightly believe that those who are writing tweets for poor old @JoeBiden are admirers of that bloody horrible whiny puppet."

He continued: "Elmo would definitely vote for @TheDemocrats."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter