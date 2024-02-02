Jordan Peterson slams 'bloody horrible whiny' Elmo amid muppets traumatic week

The outspoken Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has launched a bizarre attack on the beloved Sesame Street character Elmo, labeling the fluffy red muppet a "bloody horrible whiny puppet."

In case you haven't been keeping track, Elmo has had quite the week.

Firstly the friendly little fella was trauma dumped on by seemingly everybody on the internet this week after he checked in just to see how everybody was doing.

Then on Thursday, when appearing on the Today Show, he was the victim of a seemingly unprovoked attack by Larry David, who later apologised for the incident.

With all this to deal with Elmo was probably happy to see that he received a message from president Joe Biden in response to post about emotional well-being.

The POTUS wrote: "I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."

This though is the internet and there is always somebody who'll want to take even an innocent little character like Elmo down a peg or two.

Step forward Jordan Peterson, who was incensed by the thought of Elmo and Biden interacting. The 61-year-old wrote in response: "I can rightly believe that those who are writing tweets for poor old @JoeBiden are admirers of that bloody horrible whiny puppet."

Peterson then added: "Elmo would definitely vote for @TheDemocrats."

Peterson then followed this with another post writing: "Kindness is the excuse that social justice warriors use when they want to exercise control over what other people think and say."

All very normal behaviour from a grown man.

Bizarrely this might not be the only tweet that you've seen from Peterson about Elmo. Another viral tweet that is doing the rounds claiming Peterson told Elmo to "go f**k yourself for wanting to discriminate against white people."

This tweet though isn't real. Although you'd think Peterson could plunge to the depths of saying something like this, we'd like to hope that even he was above this level of social media trolling.

With all this considered we just hope that Elmo has a quiet weekend and manages to get some rest, mostly from being attacked by old men.

