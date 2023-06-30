Just Stop Oil "may take action" at London Pride this weekend

Activist group Just Stop Oil may be disrupting this weekend's London Pride after their demands were seemingly not met.

The group took to Twitter on Thursday (June 29) to share a letter they had sent to regarding "Just Stop Oil's demands of Pride". The letter, which has the name of the person it is addressed to, and the person who has written it redacted, contains three demands of the group.

"1. Clarity on where pride sources its money from, what floats are included and what ethical considerations are taken when deciding who to accept money from.

"2. Pride makes a statement to demand an end to new oil and gas.

"3. Pride to set up a public meeting for its volunteers about joining in civil resistance against new oil and gas, and why the climate criss is the biggest threat to LGBT+ rights, due to social collapse.

"We will wait 24 hours, as of 4pm today (28/06), for Pride to respond to our demands and the actions Pride will take," reads the letter's final paragraph. "Beyond this time or not meeting these demands will mean we may or may not take action at this weekend's events."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The tweet was published at 7:04PM on June 29.

The response to their tweet has been mixed, but many LGBTQ+ have supported their demands. With many saying that Pride in London has become an event for corporations to promote themselves through 'rainbow capitalism'. Others said they support Just Stop Oil because marginalised people are the ones that will be most effected by the climate crisis.

However, not all are happy with the group's potential disruption of the weekend's events:

Responding to one comment that criticised the group's movement the group said that people should: "feel disgusted that Pride celebrations are being used to 'pinkish' the same polluters causing the crisis."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.