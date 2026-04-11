Justin Bieber's rumoured Coachella set is everything we've been waiting for

Coachella is finally here, and as wardrobes across the globe become awash with unsightly hues of purple and snapbacks, there's only one thing on our mind: Justin Bieber.

The set times are out, and the 32-year-old is headlining the the main stage of the festival on Saturday (11 April) - marking his first proper comeback four years after abandoning his tour in 2022.

There have been no hints as to what we can expect, but thanks to some serious boots-on-the-ground journalism (also known as people who live in the vicinity of Indio, California), alleged rehearsal footage from the festival has been spreading online, allowing fans to piece together a potential set list.

During his most recent performance at the Grammys, Bieber performed a stripped-back version of hit track 'Yukon' from his newer album Swag.

However, for those of us who have been begging for an Eras-style set spanning his 15-year career... it could just happen, right when we needed it most.

Clips taken from outside the festival site hear a huge range of songs being tested, from 'Beauty and a Beat', to 'Sorry', alongside some of his newer tracks.

Other fan accounts are even suggesting we could hear Ne-Yo and Chris Brown covers ('With You' being the very song that blew him up online 18 years ago), as well as hits from his first albums including 'One Less Lonely Girl' and 'Baby'.

If fans weren't already invested - they're sure making their feelings known now.

"With You.. the cover that started it all… im going to cry", one fan wrote.

"Justin singing With You and So Sick is so kidrauhl", another added, referencing his original YouTube handle.

"Eras tour vibes", someone else affirmed, while a fourth wrote: "I'm sick to my stomach knowing im missing this."

Strap in, there's just a few more sleeps to go.

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