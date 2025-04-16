If there was ever a time to become an influencer, it's around Coachella, because Revolve have once again put on an insane gifting suite at their pre-party Revolve Festival - and your whole Instagram feed was invited.
Influencers flocked in their hundreds to the invite-only Revolve Festival in Palm Springs before heading to Coachella for the weekend, and of course there were performances from the likes of Cardi B, unlimited food and drinks, and all of your favourite celebrities in one place. And that's before you've even seen Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone headline the actual event.
But really, that was nothing in comparison to the freebies everyone got to take home with them, and TikTokers have been showing us around the gifting suite - and the crazy stuff free to pick up inside it. There's no wonder everyone looks so good.
From beauty, to haircare, to clothing and trainers, wellness and even subscriptions, the hauls are coming in on social media thick and fast, and everyone got to go around pick out thousands of dollars worth of goodies - just for showing up.
Some of the most notable items on offer inside the suite included a $500 Dyson hairdryer, Salomon trainers, and products from Kourtney Kardashian's wellness brand, Lemme. General admission camping doesn't sound so fun now, huh?
Step outside of the suite, and there was even a claw machine with the chance to win a designer bag on the spot from the likes of Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta, or Prada. Better still, other brands were giving away new bags for free.
Naturally, people were leaving with cars full of new goods, and while some people are arguing that it's overconsumption at its finest, there's no doubting you'd feel like a kid in a sweet shop in there.
Here's just some of what we spotted influencers leaving Revolve Festival with...
- Salomon trainers
- Dyson Supersonic hairdryer
- Lack Of Color hat
- 4th & Reckless dresses
- On trainers
- Splits59 clothing
- Rolla's clothing
- Summer Fridays skincare
- Tarte makeup
- 8 Other Reasons jewellery and bags
- Tangle Teezer
- Amika haircare
- Dolce Glow tan
- Charlotte Tilbury makeup
- Emi Jay hair accessories
- Lemme gummies
- Ole Henriksen skincare
- Lumify Eye Drops
- Nail Reformation press-on nails
- Rael Beauty skincare
- Bask sunscreen
- Masa snacks
- Gua sha
- Body Armour hydrations packs
- Vivrelle membership
- Noyz perfume
- Whip Shots
- Designer bags from Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Prada
- Moroccan Oil haircare
- Timberland boots
- Sprinter drinks
- Nike trainers
- Hair styling appointments
- Converse trainers
- Coors Light jackets
- GHD hair products
- Phlur perfumes
- DIBS beauty products
- Danielle Guizio clothing
- Kosas beauty products
