If there was ever a time to become an influencer, it's around Coachella, because Revolve have once again put on an insane gifting suite at their pre-party Revolve Festival - and your whole Instagram feed was invited.

Influencers flocked in their hundreds to the invite-only Revolve Festival in Palm Springs before heading to Coachella for the weekend, and of course there were performances from the likes of Cardi B, unlimited food and drinks, and all of your favourite celebrities in one place. And that's before you've even seen Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone headline the actual event.

But really, that was nothing in comparison to the freebies everyone got to take home with them, and TikTokers have been showing us around the gifting suite - and the crazy stuff free to pick up inside it. There's no wonder everyone looks so good.





@austunreid 6 broken bags later… A time was had for sure 😂 #austunreid #lifewithaus #coachella

@lyamariella *saved the best for last* ❤️ @Revolve #revolvefestival #giftingsuite #haul





@ayeshapi Going to revolve festival and leaving with a brand new bottega bag is crazy lol but I love her 🤗 #revolvefestival #revolve #coachella #bottega #festival

From beauty, to haircare, to clothing and trainers, wellness and even subscriptions, the hauls are coming in on social media thick and fast, and everyone got to go around pick out thousands of dollars worth of goodies - just for showing up.

Some of the most notable items on offer inside the suite included a $500 Dyson hairdryer, Salomon trainers, and products from Kourtney Kardashian's wellness brand, Lemme. General admission camping doesn't sound so fun now, huh?

Step outside of the suite, and there was even a claw machine with the chance to win a designer bag on the spot from the likes of Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta, or Prada. Better still, other brands were giving away new bags for free.

Naturally, people were leaving with cars full of new goods, and while some people are arguing that it's overconsumption at its finest, there's no doubting you'd feel like a kid in a sweet shop in there.

Here's just some of what we spotted influencers leaving Revolve Festival with...

Salomon trainers

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer

Lack Of Color hat

4th & Reckless dresses

On trainers

Splits59 clothing

Rolla's clothing

Summer Fridays skincare

Tarte makeup

8 Other Reasons jewellery and bags

Tangle Teezer

Amika haircare

Dolce Glow tan

Charlotte Tilbury makeup

Emi Jay hair accessories

Lemme gummies

Ole Henriksen skincare

Lumify Eye Drops

Nail Reformation press-on nails

Rael Beauty skincare

Bask sunscreen

Masa snacks

Gua sha

Body Armour hydrations packs

Vivrelle membership

Noyz perfume

Whip Shots

Designer bags from Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Prada

Moroccan Oil haircare

Timberland boots

Sprinter drinks

Nike trainers

Hair styling appointments

Converse trainers

Coors Light jackets

GHD hair products

Phlur perfumes

DIBS beauty products

Danielle Guizio clothing

Kosas beauty products

Time to set up that ring light and tripod, because we want in.

