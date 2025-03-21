Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles breaks silence over offensive Kanye West comments

Tina Knowles has gracefully broken her silence following Kanye West's disturbing comments about Beyonce and Jay Z's children.

West is not shy of controversy, with his latest X/Twitter rant taking aim at some of the biggest names in the industry.

One comment, in particular, saw him call Beyonce and Jay Z's youngest children "re*arded" before later deleting the post. While fans thought, perhaps, he regretted sharing the comments with the world, West instead showed remorse for removing them.

"Somebody from my music team called me and begged me to take it down and spoke on Twitter banning etc. I'm soooo mad I took that down," one of his tweets claimed.

But now, Beyonce's mother has turned to Instagram – and despite not directly addressing West's tweets, fans are convinced it's a pointed reference, given the timing.

She shared a "corny joke," humouring: "So I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke. What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny."

However, in an initial caption for the clip, she originally wrote: "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."

The Instagram caption has since been updated to read: "Corney joke, time!"

Comments soon flooded the clip, with one writing: "One thing about Tina is she does NOT play about her family and she’s gonna clock people everytime."

Another wrote: "Clock that tea in a subtle way."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I know it was hard for you to hold back what you really wanted to say auntie."

Indy100 reached out to Beyonce and Jay Z's representative for comment

