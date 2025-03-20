Kanye 'Ye' West has once again found himself at the centre of controversy, and his latest outburst is no exception.

In the past 24 hours, the rapper has set the internet ablaze with a series of scathing attacks aimed at some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including the Kardashian family, Playboi Carti, Cassie – and even Beyonce and Jay Z's children.

Here are the latest targets of West's chaotic outburst - it must be noted that there is no basis for West's following comments and they're completely unfounded.

Beyonce and Jay Z

West's latest outburst targeted Beyonce and Jay-Z in a disturbing tweet, where he threw a baseless accusation about the couple's children. He wrote: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're retar*ed."

"No like literally / And this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing / having retar*ed children is a choice".

The tweet was soon deleted, but by then, the damage had been done, with the internet reacting strongly to his "vile" remarks. Despite the backlash, West seemed unfazed, even expressing frustration over removing the post.

"Somebody from my music team called me and begged me to take it down and spoke on Twitter banning etc. I'm soooo mad I took that down," one of his tweets claimed.

Ye/X





Kim Kardashian and family

West's wide range of outbursts also took aim at the Kardashian family, making false allegations that Kim Kardashian is a "sex trafficker," and the rest of the family are "sex workers".

Ye/X





Cassie

West also shared a vile post taking a hit at Cassie, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of physical abuse and rape. Diddy denied all allegations against him at the time and the lawsuit was settled the day after.

Cassie has since responded to West's accusations that she used to "run orgies" by resharing a post from Playboi Carti which simply read: "YE STFU."

Ye/X

West returned to X, writing: "CASSIE YOU SHUT THE F*** UP YOU CAME TO EXTORT THE N**** DIAGIO PUT OUT A TEN YEAR OLD TAPE TO MAKE THE PUBLIC FOCUS ON THAT."

"IM NOT THE CRAZY ONE HERE."

Indy100 reached out to Cassie's representative, but no further comment was provided.





Playboi Carti

Rapper Playboi Carti didn't hold back in responding to West after the rapper expressed his disapproval of Carti's desire to collaborate with his daughter, North West.

On 19 March, Carti posted a direct message for Kanye on X: "YE STFU."

The exchange started the day after Carti reached out to Kim Kardashian to show interest in working on music with their 11-year-old daughter.

Carti wrote, "TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG," tagging Kim, who later shared it on her Instagram story.

West disapproved and turned to X to mock Carti, writing: “HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS."

He continued: "OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS."

"I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT[sic] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME," West tweeted.

Playboi Carti/Instagram





John Legend

West first shared a list of people in the industry he felt betrayed by, one of many names included 'All of You' singer, John Legend.

Ye/X

Then, in one of West's real-time video updates, he turned his attention to Legend.

West described his outbursts as "therapeutic," before using Legend as an example, claiming West "definitely changed [Legend's] life".

"[I] brought him up, all of that," he continued. "And he just went against me because I like Trump. It was nothing against him. But, he became a very vocal person against me and I can't be his friend anymore."

West added: "First of all, bro, I put you on [...] he just didn't appreciate it, and I just deal with that."

Indy100 reached out to representatives of those mentioned for comment

You should read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.