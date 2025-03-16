Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, now known as Ye, are understood to have had a huge feud over their daughter North seemingly appearing on a new track which features disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Diddy has been charged with several offences including sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution and remains in custody until May 5 when a trial is scheduled to begin. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

Ye's X / Twitter rants have been back in full swing over the past few weeks, including vocal support for Diddy and for him to be freed, and on the social media platform, he posted a track on March 15 called 'Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine'.

Ye claims it's a "new song by PUFF DADDY feat. his son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams".

The track opens with what appears to be a recording of Diddy's voice thanking Ye for his support and for looking after his kids, saying that no-one else has reached out to him. Ye then seems to say he "loves [him] so much" for being like a father figure to him.

Around halfway through the track, what appears to be North's verse can be heard, and she says "doing everything I wanted, that's the key to life", "when you see me shining then you see the light" and "surrounded by fake friends I don't even like".

Later in the verse, North seems to say "everything they wrote, it ain't even right".



Just before Ye posted the track on X / Twitter, he shared what appeared to be screenshots of messages sent between him and Kardashian which have since been deleted from the social media platform.

In the alleged messages, seemingly referring to North's name being trademarked by Kardashian, Ye said: "I'm never speaking with you again."

Kardashian allegedly replied: "I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she's 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her.

"We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no-one else would take them."

Ye then appeared to say: "Amend it or I'm going to war and neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me."

According to a number of different reports, sources have corroborated claims that Kardashian took legal action to stop the track from releasing, is looking to get it taken down and she wants her children to not be around Ye's behaviour.

Ye's reps have declined to comment and reps for Kardashian and Diddy have not yet commented publicly.

