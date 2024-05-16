Nightclub breaks silence over Baby Reindeer's 'real Martha' meet and greet appearance

The Coventry nightclub behind the supposed 'real Martha' meet and greet has broken its silence since receiving backlash about its shock guest appearance.

In a post shared to Facebook earlier this week, Kasbah nightclub wrote: "A personal appearance by Fiona Harvey aka Martha of Baby Reindeer."

"She will be signing autographs, taking selfies and she may also take a lucky reindeer home to hang her curtains!"

Some believed that it was too absurd to be real, with one calling it "grotesque."

"I hope this is a joke, she shouldn’t have a platform end of," one local wrote, while another added: "Imagine if it was a guy who had claims of stalking a woman then this nightclub paying him to sign autographs!! This is absolutely sick."



Now, the club has followed up with another post to share that the event has now been cancelled.

"Unfortunately, the promoter of this Saturday’s meet & greet with Fiona Harvey has deemed the event unsafe and cancelled the appearance due to the negative publicity," they wrote, adding: "Open as normal this Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10:30pm. Simply quote “Martha” at the front door on Saturday to receive £1 off entry before midnight!"

The Netflix hit has become one of the platform's most-watched series, and has been hailed a "brutally honest masterpiece about two very broken individuals."

Baby Reindeer explores writer and comedian Richard Gadd's relationship with his female stalker Martha Scott (played by Jessica Gunning).

Fiona Harvey has since come forward with claims she is the 'real Martha'. She denied any wrongdoing in a world-exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

