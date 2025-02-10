How much was Kendrick Lamar paid for his Super Bowl halftime show?

Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kendrick Lamar was undoubtably the biggest talking point of the 2025 Super Bowl.

The rapper brought the house down during the halftime show with a 12-minute performance which included some of his biggest hits, and cameos from a number of stars including SZA, and Serena Williams, whose crip-walking came a close second in the most-talked about moments.

There were plenty of highlights from Lamar's performance, but there was one moment that had everyone talking - and it involved his ongoing beef with Drake.

The pair have been back-and-forthing since early 2024, when Lamar responded to a J Cole lyric where he claimed he, Lamar, and Drake were the 'big three' of hip-hop, by saying hip-hop is "just big me".

But the most notable moment in their ongoing spat was undoubtedly Lamar's track 'Not Like Us' which went on to win awards, including a Grammy for song of the year.

Unfortunately for Drake, the Canadian is called out in the song with a number of damning accusations ('Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor') - from which he's since attempted to sue Lamar for defamation.

But, that didn't stop thousands of fans screaming it out during the halftime show.

So, how much did Kendrick Lamar get paid for those 12 high-energy minutes?

Well, nothing actually, which makes the opportunity to hit out Drake even pettier.

The Super Bowl has a long-standing tradition of not paying its performers outside of union requirements - which usually amounts to $1,000 per day for rehearsals and the day of the show.

It's also a huge honour to perform the same stage as the likes of Beyoncé, Usher, and Rihanna, and great publicity. Important to get those streams up on the Drake diss track, right?

And it seems to have worked for Lamar, because 103,000 fans were in the crowd alone, and millions more watched the game live on TV.

