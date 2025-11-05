Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for repeated exam failures: 'It's always wrong'

There are plenty of life lessons to take from Kim Kardashian, particularly when it comes to business or self-branding – but there’s one piece of advice you might want to steer clear of: relying on ChatGPT during exam season.

The media mogul recently made a candid confession, one that some might argue is better left unsaid.

During a chat with All's Fair co-star Teyana Taylor for Vanity Fair’s lie detector test, Kardashian was asked whether she considered the chatbot a "friend".

"No," she said, though she admitted to using it for legal advice. "So, when I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture, snap it and put it in there," she said.

When Taylor asked whether she viewed her method as "cheating", Kardashian joked that it's "always wrong".

"It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I’ll get mad and I’ll yell at it, ‘You made me fail! Why did you do this?’ And it will talk back to me," she added.

Despite her studies being hampered by ChatGPT over the past six years, the Skims founder is still determined to become a fully qualified lawyer.

She told British host Graham Norton during his show on 24 October that she will be qualified in just two weeks.

"I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I’ll give up being Kim K and become a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want," she shared.

