NASA chief hits back at Kim Kardashian’s claim the moon landing was fake

The Kardashian clan may have long found themselves at the centre of conspiracy theories, but beyond those surrounding the family, the second episode of the popular reality show shone a spotlight on one that Kim Kardashian herself appears to believe.

On Thursday (30 October), the Skims mogul confessed that she thinks the 1969 moon landing never happened.

Speaking to her All's Fair co-star, Sarah Paulson, Kardashian said, "I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one," seemingly referring to Neil Armstrong.

She delved further into her theory, adding: "This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment ’cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t ’cause it didn’t happen.’”

It remains unclear whether Kardashian’s quotes came from an article or were genuinely Aldrin’s words.

Kardashian suggested that because Aldrin had "gotten old," he might have told the truth without realising it.

"So I think it didn’t happen,” she concluded.

However, it did not take long for transportation secretary and acting NASA head, Sean Duffy, to respond, hitting back in a tweet: "Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!

"And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS."

"We won the last space race and we will win this one too," he continued.

The exchange comes after Duffy and Elon Musk became embroiled in a public spat, sparked by Musk accusing Duffy of "trying to kill NASA."

The disagreement intensified following Duffy’s appearance on CNBC, where he claimed Musk’s SpaceX was "falling behind" schedule. Duffy stressed the urgency of returning to the Moon and suggested that other companies could take on the mission, irking Musk.

"We’re not going to wait for one company," Duffy said. "We’re going to push this forward and win the second space race against the Chinese. Get back to the moon, set up a camp, a base."

Sharing a clip from his CNBC interview with his X followers, Duffy tweeted: "We are in a race against China so we need the best companies to operate at a speed that gets us to the Moon FIRST. SpaceX has the contract to build the HLS which will get U.S. astronauts there on Artemis III."

Musk responded sharply on X/Twitter, posting a viral meme alongside the caption, "Also, one question," featuring the phrase: "Why are you gay?"

