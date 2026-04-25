Authorities confirm death of influencer Klaudiaglam after Soho incident

Klaudia Zakrzewska, 32, (known online as Klaudiaglam) has sadly died, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

On Saturday (25 April), Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Klaudia’s family and friends in light of this tragic update. Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this incident.

"We recognise that this case has generated significant interest and discussion on social media; however, we would urge the public to refrain from further speculation.

"We also ask that people do not share graphic footage out of respect for Klaudia’s loved ones and for those who have been injured. The circulation of such material could also undermine our ongoing criminal investigation and potentially prejudice future court proceedings."

A 58-year-old man also suffered life-changing injuries following the incident, they shared.

Klaudia, who had built a following of 270,000 on Instagram, was out with friends at a nightclub when the incident occurred. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Argyll Street at around 4:30am on 19 April following reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians.





Gabrielle Carrington, a former X Factor contestant known online as RielleUK, had originally been charged with attempted murder. The court has ordered that Carrington be remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing scheduled for 19 May at the Old Bailey.

Following Klaudia’s death, the charge of attempted murder will be amended to murder, as per authorities.

David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS in north London, said: "We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

"It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

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