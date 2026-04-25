Why Helena Bonham Carter has dropped out of The White Lotus

Filming for The White Lotus is well underway, with key details now confirmed for the hotly anticipated fourth season. But a sudden departure from Helena Bonham Carter was not on fans’ bingo cards.

The new instalment is set in the south of France, with locations spanning Monaco, St Tropez and Cannes. Two luxury hotels will serve as key filming bases: Airelles Château de la Messardière and Hôtel Martinez.

The star-studded cast initially included Marissa Long, Chris Messina, Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Kumail Nanjiani (Only Murders in the Building), Chloe Bennet (Interior Chinatown), Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and Jarrad Paul (Free Bert).

And of course, originally, Bonham Carter.

However, HBO has now confirmed her sudden exit from the series, stating that the character Mike White created for the actor "did not align once on set".

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"The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks," the statement continued. "HBO, the producers, and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."

According to Deadline, filming is expected to continue, with the production schedule reportedly being reshuffled to concentrate on the rest of the ensemble.

The adjustment is also said to allow creator White additional time to rework the character, while HBO moves forward with the process of casting a replacement actress for the role.

Indy100 reached out to HBO for further comment

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