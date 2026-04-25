Russell Brand’s 'painful' Piers Morgan moment compared to The Office

Russell Brand’s appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored has been dubbed a 'hard watch', particularly during a segment in which he leafed through the Bible while trying to locate a passage he said had brought him comfort during a court hearing.

Brand, a former comedian and born-again Christian, is due to stand trial in June, facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. He denies all charges, which date from 1999 to 2009.

The 50-year-old is currently promoting his book How to Become a Christian in 7 Days and appeared on the programme with Piers Morgan on Friday night (24 April).

During his interview, Brand was questioned about bringing a Bible to a court hearing in February.

"What was your thinking in taking it into court, and you were seen looking at some passages, what were the relevant passages for you?" Morgan asked.

"Thank you for asking me," Brand replied, before beginning to look through the pages. Morgan replied: "Thank you, that didn’t hurt, did it?"

Brand continued searching through the Bible for around 90 seconds, at one point saying "excuse me" as he tried to locate a specific passage.

Eventually, he admitted defeat as he failed to find the exact verse, adding, "but this is good enough," before reading instead from a passage in Isaiah 12.

- YouTube youtu.be

Morgan remained silent during the moment, looking directly into the camera, in a scene that has since drawn comparisons to The Office.

Another called the moment "SNL ready".

"The stone cold silence ... 10/10, no notes," one quipped.

Another likened it to a Family Guy cutaway "that goes on too long".

Meanwhile, one X/Twitter got creative with the segment by adding the Countdown music.

Earlier in the week, Brand spoke on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, where he admitted having sex with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30. He emphasised that everything he did was legal.

"In Europe and the United Kingdom, where I’m from, the age of consent is 16, and I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30," he shared.

"It is exploitative," he added. "Consensual sex with a lot of people, when there is a strong power differential, as there is when you are a famous man who has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think involves exploitation."

He continued: "I recognise that my sexual conduct in the past was selfish. I did not apply enough consideration — barely any, I suppose, really — to how that sex was affecting other people."

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