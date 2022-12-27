South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze.

Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow.

Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation.

With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Although Noem sent the National Guard to deliver firewood to people on the reservations on Saturday, the effects of the storm are still hitting hard.

MPR News reported that people on the reservations are burning their clothes to keep fires going.

Meanwhile, Noem showed off her “amazing” flamethrower in photos and videos online.

In one video, Noem and her family built a pile of boxes and wrapping paper from Christmas gifts so the South Dakota governor could burn it rather than throw it out.

Noem told Fox & Friends that the flamethrower, which was a gift from her entire staff, came in handy to discard boxes.

“I would just recommend getting one because they are super handy,” Noem joked on Fox & Friends.

The images of Noem burning boxes with her flamethrower compared to stories of people on reservations burning clothes for warmth led to angry messages online.

@JohnFusco12

@jenimc

@AgainKathleen

@BagdMilkSoWhat

People have called on Noem to take further action to help the people on Pine Ridge and Rosebud Reservations as they struggle to access roads.

According to Arugs Leader, one child with a medical condition died because the harsh road conditions made it difficult for first responders to reach the child in time.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

